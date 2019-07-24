By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eastmans Coleslaw 500G

Eastmans Coleslaw 500G
£ 0.65
£0.13/100g
1/10 of a pack
  • Energy239kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 478kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot and onion in a mayonnaise dressing.
  • Proper tasty
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (58%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (50g)
Energy478kJ / 116kcal239kJ / 58kcal
Fat10.0g5.0g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate4.7g2.4g
Sugars4.2g2.1g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Compares well with more expensive brands

5 stars

Tasty, good price - what's not to like?

