Mutti Chilli Peperoncino Pasta Sauce 400G

Product Description
- Tomato Sauce with Chili Pepper
- Mutti Simply Sugo make for exquisite meals, giving a touch of special to any dish. Slow-cooked to maintain a genuine flavour, each recipe stands out for its authentic taste and rich texture.
- We combine our perfectly ripe tomatoes, picked and processed within hours of harvesting, with selected ingredients to bring you a premium Simply Sugo experience.
- Mutti has been processing tomatoes with passion for over 100 years. Its products are made exclusively of Italian tomatoes, with scrupulous supervision of the entire production chain.
- From selection of the most suitable varieties to inspection in the field, up to harvesting and canning, which is done just hours after the tomatoes arrive at the plant.
- Genuine taste of Italian cooking
- 100% Italian tomato
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Chopped Tomato 82%, Tomato Paste 12%, Olive Oil, Sugar, Onion, Chilli Pepper 0.5%, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Basil, Garlic
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Best before: see cap.
Name and address
- Mutti S.p.A.,
- Via Traversetolo,
- 28 - 43022 Montechiarugolo,
- Parma,
- Italy.
Return to
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|209 kJ/50 kcal
|Fat
|1,9 g
|- saturates
|0,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,8 g
|- of which sugars
|5,4 g
|Protein
|1,8 g
|Salt
|0,60 g
|of which
|-
