Mutti Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Pasta Sauce 400G

Mutti Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Pasta Sauce 400G
£ 2.45
£0.61/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Sauce with Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
  • Mutti Simply Sugo make for exquisite meals, giving a touch of special to any dish. Slow-cooked to maintain a genuine flavour, each recipe stands out for its authentic taste and rich texture.
  • We combine our perfectly ripe tomatoes, picked and processed within hours of harvesting, with selected ingredients to bring you a premium Simply Sugo experience.
  • Mutti has been processing tomatoes with passion for over 100 years. Its products are made exclusively of Italian tomatoes, with scrupulous supervision of the entire production chain.
  • From selection of the most suitable varieties to inspection in the field, up to harvesting and canning, which is done just hours after the tomatoes arrive at the plant.
  • Genuine taste of Italian cooking
  • 100% Italian tomato
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes 80%, Tomato Paste 7%, Carrot, Parmigiano Reggiano P.D.O* Cheese (Milk, Salt, Rennet) 4%, Olive Oil, Shallot, Salt, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper, *Authorisation by Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Best before: see cap.

Name and address

  • Mutti S.p.A.,
  • Via Traversetolo,
  • 28 - 43022 Montechiarugolo,
  • Parma,
  • Italy.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 276 kJ/66 kcal
Fat 3,6 g
- saturates 1,2 g
Carbohydrate 5,2 g
- of which sugars 5,0 g
Protein 2,6 g
Salt 0,80 g
