Belazu Truffle Artichok Pesto 165G

Product Description
- Paste made with Artichokes and Truffles
- For more information about Belazu Ingredient Company visit www.belazu.com or ask us a question on social media @belazu_co
- A blend of Italian black summer truffles, artichokes from Puglia and aged Parmigiano Reggiano this pesto is an indulgent twist on an Italian classic.
- Belazu has been bringing you the best ingredients that are sourced from across the Mediterranean and Middle East since 1991. Started by two best friends Adam and George and a bucket of Provencal olives the aim has always remained the same, to bring the best cooks and ingredients together. Whether it is in store, online or in a restaurant the ingredient will always remain king.
- A blend of Italian summer truffles, artichokes and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Pack size: 165g
Information
Ingredients
Artichokes (56%), Sunflower Oil, Water, Pine Kernels, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (2%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic Puree, Black Pepper, Black Summer Truffles Slices, Truffle Flavouring, Vinegar, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Spread on the base of a luxurious toasted steak sandwich, stir into mashed potato or use as a dressing for a rocket and watercress salad.
- Use two tablespoons per 100g cooked pasta
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Return to
- contactus@belazu.com
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1265 kJ/307kcal
|Fat
|30.1g
|Of which Saturates
|3.8g
|Carbohydrates
|3.7g
|Of which Sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|3g
