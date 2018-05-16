Belazu Vegan Harissa Pesto 165G

Product Description
- Tomato Paste with Rose Harissa
- Mediterranean and North African flavours come together in this spicy pesto. Belazu's signature Rose Harissa is blended with sun-dried and semi-dried tomatoes, rose petals and a selection of carefully picked spices.
- Belazu has been bringing you the best ingredients that are sourced from across the Mediterranean and Middle East since 1991. Started by two best friends Adam and George and a bucket of Provencal olives the aim has always remained the same, to bring the best cooks and ingredients together. Whether it is in store, online or in a restaurant the ingredient will always remain king.
- Great Taste Award ** 2018
- Pack size: 165g
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Sun-Dried Tomatoes (46%), Sunflower Oil, Rose Harissa Paste (18%): (Rehydrated Peppers, Soya Bean Oil, Spices, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Rose Petals), Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Herbes de Provence, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try stirring into a risotto, spread onto a pizza base as tomato alternative or add to chopped avocado, cherry tomatoes and red onion for a taco salsa.
- Use two tablespoons per 100g cooked pasta
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1375 kJ/333kcal
|Fat
|30.3g
|Of which Saturates
|3.9g
|Carbohydrates
|10.8g
|Of which Sugars
|7.1g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|Protein
|2.2g
|Salt
|3.8g
