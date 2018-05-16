By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Belazu Smoked Paprika Pesto 165G

Belazu Smoked Paprika Pesto 165G
£ 2.85
£1.73/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Paste with Oak Smoked Paprika
  • For more information about Belazu Ingredient Company visit www.belazu.com or ask us a question on social media @belazu_co
  • A classic sun-dried tomato pesto blended with sweet oak smoked paprika, Italian Parmigiano Reggiano and Extra Virgin Olive Oil to give a subtle smokey sauce.
  • Belazu has been bringing you the best ingredients that are sourced from across the Mediterranean and Middle East since 1991. Started by two best friends Adam and George and a bucket of Provencal olives the aim has always remained the same, to bring the best cooks and ingredients together. Whether it is in store, online or in a restaurant the ingredient will always remain king.
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Sun-Dried Tomatoes (46%), Sunflower Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Semi-Dried Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Puree, Herbes de Provence, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Spread over roasted aubergines, mix into a tomato soup, stir into a creamy sauce.
  • Use two tablespoons per 100g cooked pasta

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Return to

  Return to
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1442 kJ/349kcal
Fat 32.4g
Of which Saturates 5.6g
Carbohydrates7.5g
Of which Sugars 6.8g
Fibre 3.3g
Protein 5.1g
Salt 3.5g

