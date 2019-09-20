Seriously Cheese Vintage Cheddar Spreadable 125G

My favourite cheese spread could do with a little
My favourite cheese spread could do with a little stronger cheeses flavour. Top of tub needs improvement it is difficult to keep on in the fridge.
Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (51%), Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (E331, E452, E450), Thickener (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Keep refrigerated: Use within a week of opening.Best before: See bottom of pack.
Produced in France with cheddar produced in Scotland using UK milk
125g
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy:
|1021 kJ / 246 kcal
|Fat:
|20g
|(of which saturates
|14g)
|Carbohydrate:
|3g
|(of which sugars
|2g)
|Protein:
|13.5g
|Salt:
|1.9g
|Calcium:
|450mg (56% *RI)
|*RI Reference Intake
|-
