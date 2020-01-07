Product Description
- Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with white chocolate (26%)
- Magnum White chocolate ice cream (8x110ml). Delicious and playful. Vanilla ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum white chocolate for a perfectly balanced sweetness.
- Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
- Delicious and playful, Vanilla ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum White chocolate, Perfectly balanced sweetness
- 8 ice cream sticks x 110ml
- Gluten Free
- Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
- Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Pack size: 880ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, water, coconut oil, whole MILK powder, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), skimmed MILK powder, emulsifiers (E471, E442, E476), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavouring, colour (E160a). Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Storage temperature -18°C
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- null
Name and address
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
880 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1273 kJ
|916 kJ
|1006 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|303 kcal
|218 kcal
|239 kcal
|12%
|Fat (g)
|18 g
|13 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|12 g
|8.9 g
|9.5 g
|48%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33 g
|24 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|30 g
|21 g
|24 g
|27%
|Protein (g)
|3.5 g
|2.5 g
|2.8 g
|6%
|Salt (g)
|0.15 g
|0.11 g
|0.12 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 110 ml. ( Pack contains 6 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
