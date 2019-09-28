Youngs Gastro 2 Battered Fish Fillets 300G

Didn’t like
No wonder it was half price. Neither the fish or the batter were worth eating, ended up in the bin.
Excellent fish
This fish is excellent quality and it is good and so easy to cook and quickly too.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ
Alaska Pollock Fillet (58%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Mustard Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavouring (contains Mustard), Black Pepper
Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Tempura Battered Fish Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
23 mins to oven bake - 220ºC / Fan 190ºC / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven and baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product onto the baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 23 minutes (fan oven 20 minutes).
Pack contains 2 servings
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|824kJ
|1175kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|197kcal
|280kcal
|14%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|11.5g
|16%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|0.8g
|1.1g
|6%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|24.5g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|1.0g
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|13.1g
|18.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.7g
|28%
|6g
|Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)
|202mg
|287mg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
