Youngs Gastro 2 Battered Fish Fillets 300G

3(2)Write a review
Youngs Gastro 2 Battered Fish Fillets 300G
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg
Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy1175kJ 280 kcal
    14%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1g
    1%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ

Product Description

  • Formed Alaska Pollock Fillets in Batter
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF3377
  • High in omega 3
  • Restaurant quality fish
  • Tempura battered
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (58%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Mustard Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavouring (contains Mustard), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Tempura Battered Fish Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
23 mins to oven bake - 220ºC / Fan 190ºC / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven and baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product onto the baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 23 minutes (fan oven 20 minutes).

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving these light & Crispy Tempura Battered Fish Fillets with skinny french fries & homemade tartare sauce.
  • Enjoy with a glass of English pale ale

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 824kJ1175kJ8400kJ
-197kcal280kcal14%2000kcal
Fat 8.1g11.5g16%70g
(of which saturates)0.8g1.1g6%20g
Carbohydrate 17.2g24.5g
(of which sugars) 0.7g1.0g1%90g
Fibre 1.3g1.9g
Protein 13.1g18.6g
Salt 1.2g1.7g28%6g
Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)202mg287mg
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Didn’t like

1 stars

No wonder it was half price. Neither the fish or the batter were worth eating, ended up in the bin.

Excellent fish

5 stars

This fish is excellent quality and it is good and so easy to cook and quickly too.

