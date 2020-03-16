Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

Price update
Whats the price change for ?
TESCO NEED TO TAKE CONTROL OF PANIC BUYING
TESCO SHOULD TAKE CONTROL OF PANIC BUYING!. THERE IS NO POINT LIMITING ON CHECKOUT WHEN YOU CAN GET ANYTHING THROUGH SELF SCAN! THOUGHTLESS PEOPLE ARE LEAVING EVERYONE ELSE WITHOUT ANY OPTIONS AT ALL!
Absolutely disgusting that you've put the price up
Absolutely disgusting that you've put the price up in the current situation. 17p to 50p. Tesco you are an absolute joke!!!!
Crafty move should be illegal...
This shouldn't be allowed! Especially to regular customers. Forcing people to pay insane and ridiculously inflated prices for the same product in a different packaging. Far better to suffer, than to be manipulated in this way... Somebody needs their arse kicking!
Empty shelves
Price increase is disgusting. 60p in Tesco Express. I can’t take disprin or ibuprofen for medical reasons. I have to take these regularly for joint pain as prescription pain killers don’t agree with me. When is Tesco going to increase supply so those in actual need can purchase them. Our situation is only set to get worse so come on Tesco, increase you stock now.
Disgusting you have non
price has gone from 17p to 50p !!
tasty stuff
baby got his first od from this
When are these coming back?
Can we get these back please? People rely on access to cheap, quality, pain relief.