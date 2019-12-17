Birds Eye Hake & Tomato Mini Fish Cakes 288G
Offer
- Energy658kJ 156kcal8%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Hake and tomato fish cakes with garlic, coated in a ciabatta breadcrumb, lightly fried.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- My Hake & Tomato Mini Fish Cakes are made from 100% wild caught fish with a fresh twist of tomato and garlic finished with parsley and lemon, all wrapped in crunchy ciabatta breadcrumbs.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives for the Captain's table. Simply made, simply delicious.
- Source of protein
- Pack size: 288g
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Ciabatta Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Olive Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Colouring (Paprika Extract)), Hake (Fish) (28%), Tomato (11%), Water, Dried Potato, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Potato, Lemon Zest, Salt, Smoked Paprika
Allergy Information
- May contain Crustaceans and Molluscs
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray with baking parchment in the middle of the oven. Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information…
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
Net Contents
288g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 2 Fish Cakes (96g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|688kJ
|658kJ
|- kcal
|164kcal
|156kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|5.0g
|- of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|20g
|- of which Sugars
|2.7g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|7.4g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.60g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019