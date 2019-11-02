By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Marmite X0 Yeast Extract Extra Old 250G

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Marmite X0 Yeast Extract Extra Old 250G
£ 3.99
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • MARMITE EXTRA OLD Yeast Extract Spread Fortified with B Vitamins
  • Marmite XO (Extra Old) 250g is back. Love it or hate it some of you certainly haven’t forgotten it.
  • Marmite XO (Extra Old) 250g on toast is a unique and delicious breakfast, which helps make your mornings that little bit better!
  • Originally crafted by our master blender, for the true Marmite connoisseurs, Marmite XO has been matured four times longer than standard Marmite to create a fuller-bodied, stronger flavoured Marmite.
  • Marmite XO (Extra Old) yeast extract spreads easily on toast, providing a quick and simple breakfast solution for the whole family to enjoy.
  • What’s more, Marmite XO (Extra Old) is rich in B vitamins (including B12), what more could you want from a breakfast?!
  • Spread Marmite XO on toast, crumpets, bagels and a host of other foods. You can even try Marmite XO with eggs, avocados or cheese for an extra burst of flavour.
  • Marmite XO is also suitable for vegans.
  • If you are a devoted Marmite lover, be sure to give Marmite XO a try.
  • Marmite has been brightening up British breakfasts since 1902. How do you have yours?
  • Marmite comes in a range of sizes including 125g, 250g and 500g jars, 200g and 400g squeezy, which are a little bit easier to spread so great for making your sandwiches with, and 70g, the perfect travel sized Marmite.
  • Marmite XO has been aged to create an extra strong yeast extract
  • Marmite XO is matured four time longer than standard Marmite for a fuller-bodied, stronger tasting Yeast Extract
  • Marmite XO is a vegan yeast extract, perfect to be smothered on a crumpet or spread on a slice of sourdough
  • Originally crafted by our master blender for the true Marmite connoisseurs of delicious yeast extract spread
  • Yeast Extract spread is rich in B vitamins
  • Marmite XO is quick, easy and delicious breakfast spread for true Marmite connoisseurs
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Yeast extract (contains BARLEY, WHEAT, OAT, RYE), salt, vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid), natural flavourings (contain CELERY), onion juice concentrate. Contains cereals cont. Gluten + prods. and Celery. Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, secret place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323 656 (Mon-Fri 8.am to 6.00pm)

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1071 kJ86 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)252 kcal20 kcal0%
Fat (g)0.1 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)0 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)24.1 g1.9 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.1 g<0.1 g1%
Fibre (g)3.4 g0.3 g0%
Protein (g)38.7 g3.1 g6%
Salt (g)9.8 g0.78 g13%
Thiamin (B1) (mg)5.8 mg0.46 mg42%
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)7 mg0.56 mg40%
Niacin (mg)160 mg12.8 mg80%
Folic Acid (µg)2500 μg200 μg0%
Vitamin B12 (µg)15 μg1.2 μg48%
1 portion = 8 g. (Pack contains 31 portions)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Well worth the wait.

5 stars

This is much smoother and richer tasting I think. Definately is different tasting although I love classic marmite too. Well worth trying this if you ars lucky enough to find it as it has been unavailable for ages.

Not worth the extra cost over normal Marmite😩!

3 stars

I thought I’d try the ‘Extra Old Marmite’ as a treat as I do enjoy my Marmite. I did a blind test on toast with one slice with Extra Old on it, and the other slice with normal Marmite (both slices with butter on too). It may be me, but I couldn’t tell any difference between the two, and considering that the Extra Old is 50% more expensive than normal Marmite, I’d advise you to save your money.

Usually bought next

Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Tesco Yeast Extract 225G

£ 1.98
£0.88/100g

Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 225G

£ 2.50
£1.12/100g

Walkers Marmite Crisps 6 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here