Marmite X0 Yeast Extract Extra Old 250G

Well worth the wait.
This is much smoother and richer tasting I think. Definately is different tasting although I love classic marmite too. Well worth trying this if you ars lucky enough to find it as it has been unavailable for ages.
Not worth the extra cost over normal Marmite😩!
I thought I’d try the ‘Extra Old Marmite’ as a treat as I do enjoy my Marmite. I did a blind test on toast with one slice with Extra Old on it, and the other slice with normal Marmite (both slices with butter on too). It may be me, but I couldn’t tell any difference between the two, and considering that the Extra Old is 50% more expensive than normal Marmite, I’d advise you to save your money.