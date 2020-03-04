Seeds Of Change Organic Wholegrain Mediterranean Rice 240G

- Energy860kJ 204kcal10%
Product Description
- Steamed wholegrain rice with sundried tomatoes and herbs.
- We donate 1% of our sales to support community based growing programs, connecting people to real food.
- It's simple really: we believe real food, grown organically from seed, tastes better. All it needs is sunshine, water and a little bit of nurture. That's why all of our organic ingredients are full of nothing but flavour. Serve for dinner and see for yourself.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Organically grown
- With sun-dried tomatoes & basil
- Ready in 90 seconds
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Wholegrain Rice* (71%), Tomatoes* (19%), Sunflower Oil*, Sundried Tomatoes* (2.2%) (Tomatoes*, Sea Salt), Herbs (1.7%) (Basil*, Oregano*), Vegetable Bouillon* (contains Sea Salt, Rice Flour*, Glucose Syrup*, Yeast Extract*, Carrots*, Sunflower Oil*, Onions*, Celery*, Spices*, Parsnip*, Roasted Onion*, Herbs* (Celery)), Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Roasted Garlic* (Garlic*, Sunflower Oil*), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper*, *Certified Organic, Sea Salt is a permitted ingredients in Organic Foods
Allergy Information
- May contain: Barley (Gluten)
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (120g) (%*)
|Energy
|717kJ 170kcal
|860kJ (10%) 204kcal (10%)
|Fat
|5.0g
|6.0g (9%)
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|28g
|33g (12%)
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|1.9g (2%)
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.6g (7%)
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.53g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
