Tasty Bite Delhi Potato & Chickpea Curry 285G

£ 1.99
£0.70/100g

Offer

Per portion (142g)
  • Energy537kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 378kJ 90kcal

Product Description

  • Slow-cooked potatoes and chickpeas with onions & spices in a robust tomato sauce.
  • For more quick meal ideas, visit tastybite.com
  • Serves 2 as a side, or 1 as a main dish
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Perfect curry 60 seconds
  • Warm & hearty
  • Spicy potatoes & chickpeas with tomatoes
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (31%), Water, Tomatoes (18%), Onion, Chickpeas (8.6%), Sunflower Oil, Spice, Garlic, Salt, Ginger, Coriander Leaves, Garam Masala, Mango Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Soya, Wheat, Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply add pouch contents to a pan and warm through.

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Ideas
  • Delicious with fluffy pilau rice or a warm naan.
  • Or for something different make a hearty veggie bowl with a serving of curry topped with pickled cabbage, radishes and fresh greens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.tastybite.com

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (142g) (%*)
Energy 378kJ 90kcal537kJ (6%) 128kcal (6%)
Fat 3.5g5.0g (7%)
of which saturates 0.2g0.3g (2%)
Carbohydrate 10g15g (6%)
of which sugars 4.5g6.4g (7%)
Fibre 2.7g3.8g
Protein 3.0g4.3g (9%)
Salt 0.80g1.1g (18%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Tasty

5 stars

Thought I'd give it a go, usually stay clear of packet curries, however I was surprised. This is really tasty and not majorly full of calories. Had it with rice. Full of flavour and highly recommend.

