By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tasty Bite Korma Vegetable Curry 285G

1(1)Write a review
Tasty Bite Korma Vegetable Curry 285G
£ 1.99
£0.70/100g

Offer

Per portion (142g)
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 321kJ 77kcal

Product Description

  • A fresh vegetable medley of potatoes, carrots, corn and onions in a sweet and savoury coconut sauce.
  • For more quick meal ideas, visit tastybite.com
  • Serves 2 as a side, or 1 as a main dish
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Perfect curry 60 seconds
  • Delicate & aromatic
  • Vegetables in a coconut sauce
  • No artificial colours, flavour or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion (19%), Coconut Milk (11%), Carrot (10%), Potatoes (10%), Sweetcorn (10%), Spinach (7.2%), Sunflower Oil, Chickpea Flour, Salt, Ginger, Garlic, Cream (from Milk), Spice, Garam Masala, Fenugreek Leaves

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya, Wheat, Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply add pouch contents to a pan and warm through.

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Ideas
  • Delicious with fluffy pilau rice or a warm naan.
  • Or for something different customise your korma with some of your favourite vegetables and rice to create a comforting bowl.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.tastybite.com

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (142g) (%*)
Energy 321kJ 77kcal456kJ (5%) 109kcal (5%)
Fat 4.0g5.7g (8%)
of which saturates 1.9g2.7g (14%)
Carbohydrate 7.4g11g (4%)
of which sugars 2.4g3.4g (4%)
Fibre 1.6g2.3g
Protein 2.0g2.8g (6%)
Salt 0.83g1.2g (20%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

Absolutely awful, the colour was enough to put me off grey, and the taste was disgusting one mouthful is all i managed had to bin it!

Usually bought next

Uncle Bens One Pot Carribean Jerk Kit 157G

£ 1.40
£0.89/100g

Offer

Tasty Bite Tikka Masala Vegetable Curry 285G

£ 1.99
£0.70/100g

Offer

Uncle Bens One Pot Kit Mexican Smokey Pepper 157G

£ 1.40
£0.89/100g

Offer

Uncle Bens One Pot Thai Lemon Grass & Chilli Kit160g

£ 1.40
£0.88/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here