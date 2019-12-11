By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tasty Bite Tikka Masala Vegetable Curry 285G

4(4)Write a review
Tasty Bite Tikka Masala Vegetable Curry 285G
£ 1.99
£0.70/100g

Offer

Per portion (142g)
  • Energy525kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 370kJ 89kcal

Product Description

  • A vegetable medley simmered with cashews in a deliciously creamy masala sauce.
  • For more quick meal ideas, visit tastybite.com
  • Serves 2 as a side, or 1 as a main dish
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Perfect curry 60 seconds
  • Full flavoured and irresistable
  • Spicy vegetables in a tomato sauce
  • No artificial colours, flavour or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (24%), Carrot (21%), Onion (15%), Tomatoes (11%), Green Peas (7.0%), Sweetcorn (7.0%), Green Pepper (3.5%), Sunflower Oil, Cashew Nuts (1.6%), Tomato Paste (1.0%), Spice, Cream (from Milk), Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Yeast Extract, Coriander Leaves, Garam Masala, Fenugreek Leaves, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya, Wheat, Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Simply add pouch contents to a pan and warm through.

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Ideas
  • Delicious with fluffy pilau rice or a warm naan.
  • Or for something different why not wrap it up in a warm naan, flat bread or even a tortilla for a more hands on experience?!

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • IE: Mars Food Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.tastybite.com

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (142g) (%*)
Energy 370kJ 89kcal525kJ (6%) 126kcal (6%)
Fat 4.2g6.0g (9%)
of which saturates 0.7g1.0g (5%)
Carbohydrate 7.8g11g (4%)
of which sugars 3.5g5.0g (6%)
Fibre 4.4g6.2g
Protein 2.7g3.8g (8%)
Salt 0.82g1.2g (20%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Authentic and tasty!

5 stars

I wasn’t expecting much more than a quick and easy meal but the taste was great, it was just like authentic Indian vegetarian street food. A lot healthier than other Indian meal kits and sauces, too

Great find!

5 stars

This was surprisingly very very tasty. Unbeatable when it comes to convenience as well, I've been having this and the Delhi potato one with naan bread for dinner, straight from work. Only takes like 2 minutes max!

Nothing like a curry- horrible

1 stars

If I could have given zero stars I would. This is absolutely disgusting. Smelt horrible and tasted even worse- went straight in the bin. Would not recommend.

Tasty and not greasy...

5 stars

Tasty and not greasy...

