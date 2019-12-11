Tasty Bite Tikka Masala Vegetable Curry 285G

Authentic and tasty!
I wasn’t expecting much more than a quick and easy meal but the taste was great, it was just like authentic Indian vegetarian street food. A lot healthier than other Indian meal kits and sauces, too
Great find!
This was surprisingly very very tasty. Unbeatable when it comes to convenience as well, I've been having this and the Delhi potato one with naan bread for dinner, straight from work. Only takes like 2 minutes max!
Nothing like a curry- horrible
If I could have given zero stars I would. This is absolutely disgusting. Smelt horrible and tasted even worse- went straight in the bin. Would not recommend.
Tasty and not greasy...
