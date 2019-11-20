Belazu Tagine Paste 130G

Product Description
- Paste with Tomatoes and Smoked Paprika
- Great taste gold 2012
- Live life in full flavour
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Onions, Tomato Paste (12%), Fresh Coriander, Fresh Parsley, Salt, Sweet Paprika, Preserved Lemons, Smoked Paprika (2%), Garlic Puree, Dried Cumin, Dried Coriander, Dried Parsley, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation
- Use as a base for a traditional Moroccan tagine or stir into yogurt for a delicious dip or dressing.
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1489kJ/361kcal
|Fat
|33.4g
|Of which Saturates
|3.8g
|Carbohydrates
|9.5g
|Of which Sugars
|5.3g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|3.5g
Using Product Information
