Belazu Rose Harissa Paste 130G
Product Description
- Paste with Spices and Rose Petals
- With a blend of spices and rose petals
- Chilli rating - 3
- Great taste 2017
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Paprika and Red Chilli Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Mixed Spices, Rose Petals, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation
- Adds depth and spice to meat, vegetables, soups and strews.
- 5 Rose Harrisa simple ideas packed with flavour
- 1 Mix with ketchup
- 2 Enhance your bloody mary
- 3 Dollop on eggs or avocado on toast
- 4 Spice up a margarita pizza
- 5 Add into burger mix
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
- belazu.com
- contactus@belazu.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1710 kJ/414kcal
|Fat
|36.1g
|Of which Saturates
|5.0g
|Carbohydrates
|15.3g
|Of which Sugars
|1.5g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|4.0g
