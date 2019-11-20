By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Belazu Rose Harissa Paste 130G

Belazu Rose Harissa Paste 130G
£ 3.65
£0.28/10g

New

Product Description

  • Paste with Spices and Rose Petals
  • For more recipes & inspirations go to: belazu.com/recipes
  • Tag your creations
  • Instagram belazu_co
  • With a blend of spices and rose petals
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Great taste 2017
  • Live life in full flavour
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Paprika and Red Chilli Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Mixed Spices, Rose Petals, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Adds depth and spice to meat, vegetables, soups and strews.
  • 5 Rose Harrisa simple ideas packed with flavour
  • 1 Mix with ketchup
  • 2 Enhance your bloody mary
  • 3 Dollop on eggs or avocado on toast
  • 4 Spice up a margarita pizza
  • 5 Add into burger mix

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • belazu.com
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1710 kJ/414kcal
Fat 36.1g
Of which Saturates 5.0g
Carbohydrates15.3g
Of which Sugars 1.5g
Fibre 7.7g
Protein 3.2g
Salt 4.0g

