By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Martini Rosso Vermouth 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Martini Rosso Vermouth 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosso
  • Naturally infused with botanicals sourced from a selection of over 40 different herbs from around the world
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

11.3

ABV

15% vol

Alcohol Type

Fruit Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once open, best kept refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Martini e Tonic Vermouth
  • 1. Fill with ice
  • 2. Mezzo (half part) Martini
  • 3. Mezzo (half part) Tonic
  • 4. Garnish (with Citrus Fruit)

Name and address

  • Martini & Rossi S.p.A.,
  • P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
  • 10023 Pessione,
  • Torino,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.martini.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Campari Bitter 70Cl

£ 12.50
£17.86/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here