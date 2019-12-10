Martini Rosso Vermouth 75Cl
Product Description
- Rosso
- Naturally infused with botanicals sourced from a selection of over 40 different herbs from around the world
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
11.3
ABV
15% vol
Alcohol Type
Fruit Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Once open, best kept refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Martini e Tonic Vermouth
- 1. Fill with ice
- 2. Mezzo (half part) Martini
- 3. Mezzo (half part) Tonic
- 4. Garnish (with Citrus Fruit)
Name and address
- Martini & Rossi S.p.A.,
- P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
- 10023 Pessione,
- Torino,
- Italy.
Return to
- www.martini.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
