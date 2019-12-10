By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chase Aged Marmalade Vodka 50Cl

Chase Aged Marmalade Vodka 50Cl
£ 27.50
£55.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Aged Marmalade Vodka
  • Grown, distilled & bottled on our home farm in Herefordshire, England
  • Why Chase?
  • As family farmers at heart, we are passionate about what goes into making our award-winning spirits. Yours truly.
  • Distilled with seville orange marmalade
  • Makes the perfect breakfast martini
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Chase Distillery,
  • Chase Farm,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR1 3PG.

Return to

  • Chase Distillery,
  • Chase Farm,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR1 3PG.
  • +44 (0) 1432 820 455
  • chasedistillery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

