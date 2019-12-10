Chase Aged Marmalade Vodka 50Cl

Product Description
- Aged Marmalade Vodka
- Grown, distilled & bottled on our home farm in Herefordshire, England
- Why Chase?
- As family farmers at heart, we are passionate about what goes into making our award-winning spirits. Yours truly.
- Distilled with seville orange marmalade
- Makes the perfect breakfast martini
- Naturally gluten free
- Pack size: 50cl
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
20
40% vol
Spirits
Ambient
- Chase Distillery,
- Chase Farm,
- Herefordshire,
- UK,
- HR1 3PG.
- +44 (0) 1432 820 455
- chasedistillery.co.uk
18 Years
50cl ℮
