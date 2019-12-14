By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Espresso Martini 50Cl

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Espresso Martini 50Cl
£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spirit drink made with grain vodka, water, coffee liqueur and coffee extract.
  • The Espresso Martini burst onto the scene in the 1980s. A London bartending guru invented the drink after a famous model asked him to make her something to wake her up.
  • Our mixologists have created this bittersweet, frothy blend to bring the buzzy cocktail bar experience to your home all year-around.
  • A rich, dark coffee expression of the classic martini
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

9.5

ABV

19% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in France

Preparation and Usage

  • To create the perfect Espresso Martini every time, pour into a shaker over ice, shake vigorously, strain and serve. Or, simply chill, shake in the bottle and pour over crushed ice.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 5 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml containsEach glass (100ml) contains
Energy589kJ / 142kcal589kJ / 142kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.5g7.5g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: High caffeine content.Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 39mg/100ml).

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Do not buy if you are expecting this to taste like the wonderful TINS of Expresso Martini, It is nothing like it. Why the cans have disappeared I do not know. ???

