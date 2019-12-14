Tesco Finest Espresso Martini 50Cl

Awful
Do not buy if you are expecting this to taste like the wonderful TINS of Expresso Martini, It is nothing like it. Why the cans have disappeared I do not know. ???
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 589kJ / 142kcal
9.5
19% vol
France
Mixed Drinks
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produced and bottled in France
Bottle contains 5 servings
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
50cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100 ml contains
|Each glass (100ml) contains
|Energy
|589kJ / 142kcal
|589kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|7.5g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Caution: High caffeine content.Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine 39mg/100ml).
