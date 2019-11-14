By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Michelob Ultra Lager 12X330ml Bottle

3.5(3)Write a review
Michelob Ultra Lager 12X330ml Bottle
£ 11.00
£2.78/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A Light Tasting Premium Beer: 45% Lower Calories than Most Premium Beers.
  • Michelob Ultra is the superior light beer.
  • Michelob Ultra is 3.5% ABV and 73 calories per 330ml with a clean, crisp taste.
  • It is a clean, crisp lager brewed for those who want to work out and still go out, who value staying fit a much as staying fun. Because an active life and a social life were made for each other.
  • This superior light beer is 45% fewer calories than most other premium lagers and 72% less than white wine.
  • Michelob Ultra is Virgin Sport's official beer partner across its mass participation event series: Hackney Festival of Fitness & Hackney Half, ASICS London 10K, and Oxford Half.
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and our own channels:
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • www.michelobultra.co.uk
  • Food pairing recommendation:
  • Light foods like a Caesar salad will go well with a Michelob Ultra.
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.2

ABV

3.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Distributor address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy92kJ /304kJ /
(kJ / kcal)22kcal73kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates0.6g2.0g
of which sugars0.0g0.0g
Protein0.2g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Like this lager

4 stars

Like this lager

This is the best cleanest beer on the planet, the

5 stars

This is the best cleanest beer on the planet, the taste is just right. The beer is so clean that after you drink it you don't feel like another. Because the first one did the job. 79 calories, there's little chance of a beer belly occurring too. most beers have 200 calories so, drinking the same amount with less that half the calories is saying something. Drink this and you will forget about the rest, best this is the best.

Please bring back Skinny Brand Lager

1 stars

Why have you stopped selling Skinny Brand Lager? I purchased this must cheaper equivalent as you have stopped selling skinny lager. I was keen to try it as it’s still low in calories and almost half the price. I was totally disappointed it’s tasteless like fizzy water, it’s far to gassy and as it’s only 3.5% you don’t even feel like you’re having a drink. To be avoided !

Usually bought next

Coors Light 20 X 330Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Offer

Corona Extra 12X330ml

£ 9.00
£2.28/litre

Offer

Budweiser Light Beer 20 X 300Ml

£ 12.00
£2.00/litre

Bud Light Lager 15 X 440Ml

£ 12.50
£1.90/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here