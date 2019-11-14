Michelob Ultra Lager 12X330ml Bottle

Like this lager
Like this lager
This is the best cleanest beer on the planet, the
This is the best cleanest beer on the planet, the taste is just right. The beer is so clean that after you drink it you don't feel like another. Because the first one did the job. 79 calories, there's little chance of a beer belly occurring too. most beers have 200 calories so, drinking the same amount with less that half the calories is saying something. Drink this and you will forget about the rest, best this is the best.
Please bring back Skinny Brand Lager
Why have you stopped selling Skinny Brand Lager? I purchased this must cheaper equivalent as you have stopped selling skinny lager. I was keen to try it as it’s still low in calories and almost half the price. I was totally disappointed it’s tasteless like fizzy water, it’s far to gassy and as it’s only 3.5% you don’t even feel like you’re having a drink. To be avoided !