Pukka Feel New Herbal Tea 20S 40G
Offer
Product Description
- Organic Feel New 20 Herbal Tea Sachets
- Visit www.fairwild.org
- Made with purpose
- Beauty comes from inside as well as outside. It's why our boxes use vegetable-based inks on sustainably sourced, recyclable card. Everything is non-GM, the manila hemp tea bags and tags are stitched with organic string. Our envelopes can be recycled too. Carefully crafted organic herbs to help transform your world.
- www.pukkaherbs.com
- A new you
- Prepare to reawaken with a cup of organic delight. Gentle yet purposeful - leaving your body as sweet as the fennel seed within. Aniseed and lush cardamom bring your cup alive to shrug off the old and embrace the new. Savour after meals to add a touch of transformation to your day.
- Every Pukka tea uses the highest grade organic herbs.
- Each one blending our herbal wisdom with delicious flavours to help you lead a fairer, happier life.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Organic
- A clean fusion aniseed, fennel & cardamom
- 1% for the planet
- Fair wild
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Naturally Caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Aniseed (42.5%), Sweet Fennel Seed (22.5%), Cardamom Pod (15%), Licorice Root, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Root, 8% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice) by dried weight, 34.5% Fair Trade ingredients certified according to the Fair of Life Standard - Fennel, Licorice, Turmeric
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Infuse for up to 15 minutes
- Boiling just the water you need help make every cup of Pukka tea as sustainable as it can be.
Number of uses
20 Count
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- The Herb House,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
Return to
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- The Herb House,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
- pukkaherbs.com
Net Contents
40g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019