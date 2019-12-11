Pepsi Max Cherry 1.25L Bottle
- Energy8kJ 2kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Cherry Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- Maximum taste, no sugar with a cherry kick
- Pack size: 1250ml
- No sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 5 servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE
Distributor address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.
Net Contents
1.25l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|3kJ/0.6kcal
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Bottle contains 5 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
