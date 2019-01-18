By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate 35G

Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate 35G
£ 0.60
£1.72/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 35 g contains
  • Energy819 kJ 197 kcal
    10%
  • Fat13 g
    18%
  • Saturates7.8 g
    39%
  • Sugars17 g
    18%
  • Salt0.03 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ / 562 kcal

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Both rich & creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (35 g)
Energy 2339 kJ / 562 kcal819 kJ / 197 kcal
Fat 37 g13 g
of which Saturates 22 g7.8 g
Carbohydrate 49 g17 g
of which Sugars 48 g17 g
Fibre 4.8 g1.7 g
Protein 5.8 g2.0 g
Salt 0.08 g0.03 g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

YUMMY!

5 stars

Wow this chocolate is so good. All the best features of milk and dark in one bar. A tasty weekend treat.

mmmmm moreish

5 stars

a taste sensation

