Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate 35G

Wow this chocolate is so good. All the best features of milk and dark in one bar. A tasty weekend treat.
mmmmm moreish
a taste sensation
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ / 562 kcal
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (35 g)
|Energy
|2339 kJ / 562 kcal
|819 kJ / 197 kcal
|Fat
|37 g
|13 g
|of which Saturates
|22 g
|7.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|17 g
|of which Sugars
|48 g
|17 g
|Fibre
|4.8 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.03 g
