Alpro Coconut Unsweetened 1L

5(1)Write a review
Alpro Coconut Unsweetened 1L
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre
Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy56 kJ 14 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.2 g
    2%
  • Saturates1.1 g
    6%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 56 kJ / 14 kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Nothing should come between you and your coconuts. Not ever. So when it comes to Alpro® Coconut Unsweetened, it's good to know there's absolutely no sugars or sweeteners.
  • In fact, there's nothing to get in the way of the taste - light and refreshing thanks to coconut water. And because it's entirely plant-based, you're making a difference to the planet too.
  • How cool is that?
  • Good for you
  • Chilled to Perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is tempting taste at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
  • Alpro Coconut Unsweetened has the freshest coconut taste with every part of the coconut used. Imagine you're swinging in a hammock on an island, refreshing! 100% plant based, naturally low in fat and contains no sugars or sweeteners at all
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  Source of calcium & vit. B12, D
  Low in calories
  Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  All plant, no sugars
  Naturally low in fat
  Naturally lactose free
  Free from dairy and gluten
  No sweeteners
  Free from colours
  Vegan
  Pack size: 1l
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • All plant, no sugars
  • Source of calcium & vit. B12, D
  • Low in calories
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (7%) (Coconut Cream, Water), Coconut Water (2.6%), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Natural Coconut Flavour, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Sea Salt, Vitamins (B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • Sweet and savoury cooking
  • ...or straight from the glass

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  Made for:
  Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  Northants,
  NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 56 kJ / 14 kcal
Fat 1.2 g
of which Saturates 1.1 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 0.1 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt 0.07 g
D 0.75 µg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice One

5 stars

Has a nice taste and makes a lovely KETO Strawberry Smoothie

