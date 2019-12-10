Brooklyn Special Effects 355Ml Bottle

No Compromise! Great tasting non-alcoholic beer.
This has a strong hoppy flavour and has a depth of flavour and smoothness not found in most non-alcoholic beers.
Absolutely lovely
Best alcohol free beer i've ever had, really really nice. It's even got a nice aftertaste which is something lacking from others. The caramel really comes through.
Best alcohol free beer I've ever tasted - yum!!
This is the best alcohol free beer I've ever tasted. It's stunning. Miles better than many others I've tried. I'm a massive fan of Brooklyn lager, and so thought I'd try this - yum! It actually tastes like a good, hoppy beer, unlike most others that are pretty horrible. Yay!!!!
Best low-alcohol beer on the market!
This low alcohol beer is fantastic! Unless someone told me it was low alcohol I would have had no idea. Delicious - much better than other low or non-alcoholic beers!