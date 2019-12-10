By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brooklyn Special Effects 355Ml Bottle

Brooklyn Special Effects 355Ml Bottle
£ 1.30
£3.67/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • http://brooklynbrewery.com/brooklyn-beers/perennial-brews
  • In movies, special effects make you think you're seeing the unbelievable. With Brooklyn Special Effects, we're making you taste something incredible: a delicious alcohol free beer. Brooklyn Special Effects is a hoppy lager with an unexpected piney aroma and pleasantly bitter finish.
  • We wanted to brew a beer for more places, more occasions, and more people. A beer that could take on midday lunch breaks, work happy hours, pre-workouts, post-workouts, watching the kids, very late nights, and more.
  • Special Effects is a hoppy lager with an unexpected piney aroma and pleasantly bitter finish. The beer gets its bready sweetness from a blend of pale caramel, and dark roasted Munich malts, and its surprising nose from dry-hopping with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops - a technique rarely used in alcohol free brewing. It tastes just like a regular beer, but therein lies the special effect: it's not.
  • Serve with spinach salads, grilled chicken, toast skagen, omelettes, and fresh goat cheeses.
  • Alc 0.4% Vol.
  • Pack size: 355ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malted, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • 03457 585685

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

355ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 121 kJ/29 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 6.3 g
of which sugars 2.9 g
Protein <0.5 g
Salt 0 g

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

No Compromise! Great tasting non-alcoholic beer.

5 stars

This has a strong hoppy flavour and has a depth of flavour and smoothness not found in most non-alcoholic beers.

Absolutely lovely

5 stars

Best alcohol free beer i've ever had, really really nice. It's even got a nice aftertaste which is something lacking from others. The caramel really comes through.

Best alcohol free beer I've ever tasted - yum!!

5 stars

This is the best alcohol free beer I've ever tasted. It's stunning. Miles better than many others I've tried. I'm a massive fan of Brooklyn lager, and so thought I'd try this - yum! It actually tastes like a good, hoppy beer, unlike most others that are pretty horrible. Yay!!!!

Best low-alcohol beer on the market!

5 stars

This low alcohol beer is fantastic! Unless someone told me it was low alcohol I would have had no idea. Delicious - much better than other low or non-alcoholic beers!

