Nesc Dlc Gst Nesquikchoc 16Cap3x256g Gb
New
- Energy292kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars8.7g10%
- Salt0.11g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1833kJ
Product Description
- Powdered milk and cocoa based beverage with vitamins and calcium.
- NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Nesquik® is a delicious drink easy to prepare. One capsule is all you need, prepared hot, to get a tasty treat for kids and adults!
- OVER 30 COFFEE CREATIONS
- With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 30 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Grande or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Discover NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Nesquik®: The unique cocoa pleasure of Nesquik® with a generous indulgent foam
- The box contains 16 capsules designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 16 cups (150ml) of Nesquik®
- Pack size: 256KG
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Powder (46.8%), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (10.6%), Skimmed Milk Powder (2, 7%), Lactose, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavourings, Mineral (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Yeast Extract, Vitamins (Thiamin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, Folic Acid), Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place
Preparation and Usage
- The box contains 16 capsules designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®
- capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 16 cups (150ml) of Nesquik®.
Number of uses
Pack makes 16 servings
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
- IRE Tel 00800 6378 5385
- dolce-gusto.com
Net Contents
16 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml
|% RI*
|Energy
|1833kJ
|197kJ
|292kJ
|-
|436kcal
|47kcal
|70kcal
|4%
|Fat
|15.8g
|1.7g
|2.5g
|4%
|of which saturates
|10.2g
|1.1g
|1.6g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|56.1g
|6.0g
|9.0g
|3%
|of which sugars
|54.2g
|5.8g
|8.7g
|10%
|Fibre
|3.3g
|0.4g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|15.8g
|1.7g
|2.5g
|5%
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.07g
|0.11g
|2%
|Thiamin
|1.0mg 91%
|0.16mg 15%*
|Niacin
|15mg 94%
|2.4mg 15%*
|Vitamin B6
|1.4mg 100%
|0.22mg 16%*
|Folic acid
|188µg 94%
|30.1µg 15%*
|Pantothenic acid
|5.8mg 97%
|0.9mg 15%*
|Calcium
|767mg 96%
|123mg 15%*
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack makes 16 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
