By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tilda Peri Peri Basmati Rice 250G

5(1)Write a review
Tilda Peri Peri Basmati Rice 250G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 125g serving
  • Energy686 kJ 163 kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.53g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ/130kcal

Product Description

  • Peri Peri Basmati Rice
  • Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati rice comes from and for recipe inspiration.
  • Green and red peppers, sweet tomato, bird's eye chilli heat and a squeeze of zesty lemon give our pure basmati grains a delicious Peri Peri kick.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Ready in 2 mins
  • Great with chicken
  • Chilli rating - medium - 1
  • Gluten free
  • Back by popular demand
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (74%), Onions, Red Peppers(4%), Green Peppers (4%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste(1.5%), White Wine Vinegar, Peri Peri Sauce(0.9%) (Water, Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Bird's Eye Chilli Powder (<0.1%), Salt, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice, (<0.1%), Paprika), Red Chilli (0.8%), Lemon Zest (0.6%), Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Garlic (0.4%), Smoked Paprika (0.3%), Salt, Oregano (0.2%), Parsley, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.
  • Contact us via feedback@tilda.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy549kJ/130kcal686kJ/163kcal
Fat2.5g3.1g
of which saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate23.5g29.4g
of which sugars1.2g1.5g
Fibre1.8g2.3g
Protein2.5g3.1g
Salt0.42g0.53g

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect flavour, just a little kick, goes with cur

5 stars

Perfect flavour, just a little kick, goes with curry or even on it's own is a nice snack

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here