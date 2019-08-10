Tilda Peri Peri Basmati Rice 250G

Perfect flavour, just a little kick, goes with cur
Perfect flavour, just a little kick, goes with curry or even on it's own is a nice snack
Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (74%), Onions, Red Peppers(4%), Green Peppers (4%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste(1.5%), White Wine Vinegar, Peri Peri Sauce(0.9%) (Water, Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Bird's Eye Chilli Powder (<0.1%), Salt, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice, (<0.1%), Paprika), Red Chilli (0.8%), Lemon Zest (0.6%), Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Garlic (0.4%), Smoked Paprika (0.3%), Salt, Oregano (0.2%), Parsley, Turmeric
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|549kJ/130kcal
|686kJ/163kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|29.4g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.53g
Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
