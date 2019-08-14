By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uncle Bens Special Microwave Smokey Bbq Rice 250G

3(1)Write a review
Uncle Bens Special Microwave Smokey Bbq Rice 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
Per portion (125g)
  • Energy931kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 745kJ 176kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed parboiled long grain rice with a smokey BBQ flavour.
  • Discover more at www.unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Serves 2
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (63%), Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Seasoning (1.6%) (Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Spices (Paprika, Chillies, Cumin, Pepper, Coriander), Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Natural Colour (Plain Caramel), Oregano), Natural Flavouring, Coriander, Onion Powder (Roasted), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Colour (Plain Caramel), Spice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature.Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: In a pan...
Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try?
  • Enchiladas, Quesadillas, Chicken Burritos

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (125g) (%*)
Energy745kJ 176kcal931kJ (11%) 220kcal (11%)
Fat3.0g3.8g (5%)
of which saturates0.3g0.4g (2%)
Carbohydrate33g41g (16%)
of which sugars1.9g2.4g (3%)
Fibre1.3g1.6g
Protein3.7g4.6g (9%)
Salt0.51g0.64g (11%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Mildly Mexican.

3 stars

Bought this new variety to compliment my dinner plate, but I was ultimately disappointed. It lacked the real smokey 'umph' I was expecting. In my opinion, the BBQ taste really needs to be stronger and tickle the palette more, especially for the superior price that Uncle Ben's ask over other brands of rice on the shelves, including Tesco's own. But then again, Tesco don't offer a BBQ flavour ( yet? ) and that's why I tried it. But I won't again as it is too mild to make an impact on your plate.

