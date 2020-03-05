Aero Bliss Salted Caramel 144G
Product Description
- Smooth milk chocolate filled with a salted caramel aerated whipped centre (40%).
- AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
- Smooth milk chocolate filled with a salted caramel aerated whipped centre. Aero® Bliss is ideal for sharing occasions between friends. When you fancy the indulgence of individually wrapped chocolates with the lightness of aerated whipped centres, pick up a sharing box of Aero® Bliss Salted Caramel to open up, sit back and share a bubbly moment together.
- These velvety, whipped salted caramel bubbles with delicate caramel pieces are great to bring along and open up anytime you get together with friends or to enjoy as an after dinner treat.
- Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, and in 2019 with the launch of NEW Aero® Bliss. When it's time to catch up and enjoy a treat together, open up, sit back and share a bubbly moment of Aero® Bliss.
- Have you tried Aero® Bliss Mixed Selection Chocolate Sharing Box? Each box is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. Containing 3 different flavours, including Milk Chocolate, Praline and Salted Caramel.
- Velvety, whipped chocolate bubbles with delicate cocoa pieces
- Pop open and share a bubbly moment
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 144G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Cream Powder (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Salt), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 18% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts and Gluten
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End, see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 3 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
144g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2240kJ
|551kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|536kcal
|132kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|30.2g
|7.4g
|70g
|11%
|of which: saturates
|16.4g
|4.0g
|20g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|14.3g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|57.6g
|14.2g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.1g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.13g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**3 pieces
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
