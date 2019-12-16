By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Heroes 290G

1(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of chocolates and toffees.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Visit Cadbury World
  • Call 0844 880 7667 for details
  • Now starring Crunchie Bits & Dinky Decker
  • Cadbury Heroes
  • Cadbury Creme Egg Twisted, Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel, Cadbury Twirl, Cadbury Dinky Decker, Cadbury Crunchie Bits, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Wispa, Cadbury Fudge, Cadbury Eclairs
  • 297 g including wraps.
  • Occasionally it may be necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Share good times
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Milk Fat, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Egg Whites, Sodium Carbonates, Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • All units may contain Nuts, Dinky Decker unit may contain Peanuts, Nuts and Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g* Reference Intakes
Energy 2063 kJ8400 kJ
-493 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 24 g70 g
of which Saturates 14 g20 g
Carbohydrate 64 g260 g
of which Sugars 57 g90 g
Fibre 1.4 g-
Protein 4.8 g50 g
Salt 0.29 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

May contain nuts!

1 stars

Really disappointed to see the dinky decker may contain nuts. My daughter has a nut allergy so we can no longer buy her heroes, there are no other assorted chocolates she can have either. Tesco please feed this back to the manufacturer.

Agree with the previous review. Heroes used to be

1 stars

Agree with the previous review. Heroes used to be a good option for our family as my daughter has a peanut allergy but they are no longer suitable for her, disappointing :(

Peanut allergy suffers can no longer eat heroes!

1 stars

These are my son’s favourite chocolates, but now the double decker has been included in the box he can no longer have them, because he has a peanut allergy, so very disappointed!

