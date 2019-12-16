Cadbury Heroes 290G

May contain nuts!
Really disappointed to see the dinky decker may contain nuts. My daughter has a nut allergy so we can no longer buy her heroes, there are no other assorted chocolates she can have either. Tesco please feed this back to the manufacturer.
Agree with the previous review. Heroes used to be a good option for our family as my daughter has a peanut allergy but they are no longer suitable for her, disappointing :(
Peanut allergy suffers can no longer eat heroes!
These are my son’s favourite chocolates, but now the double decker has been included in the box he can no longer have them, because he has a peanut allergy, so very disappointed!