Gu Free From Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X82g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Biscuit Base with a Vanilla & Coconut Cream Layer, Topped with Chocolate & Coconut Cream
  • Layers of silky chocolate coconut ganache and Indonesian coconut cream on a crumbly gluten free biscuit base. Free from puds with Gü's fabulously full-on flavour. After a labour of love in the Gü kitchen, we think we've finally cracked it - free from puddings with all the famous indulgence and taste of gü. Gluten-free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.
  • Made with coconuts and certified suitable for vegans & vegetarians.
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Packaging is widely recyclable.
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 164g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (41%), Biscuit Crumb (Gluten Free Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Rice Syrup, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dark Chocolate (13%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Demerara Sugar, Dairy Free Vegan Alternative to Cream Cheese (Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Lactic Acid (Dairy Free), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Sugar, Coconut Oil (4%), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Agar), Thickener (Modified Starch), Natural Vanilla Extract (0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Nuts

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

Return to

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.
  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com

Net Contents

2 x 82g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g82g (ramekin)
Energy kJ16151325
kcal390320
Fat (g)26.021.3
of which saturates (g)18.715.3
Carbohydrate (g)36.429.8
of which sugars (g)26.121.4
Fibre (g)1.51.2
Protein (g)2.92.4
Salt (g)0.150.13

Just tastes like coconut

3 stars

In hindsight I realise that maybe I should have expected this, but this tasted EXTREMELY much like coconut. It didn't really taste like cheesecake at all, just... coconut. The coconut-taste took over everything else. I may be somewhat biased since I don't even like coconut, but I actually had to throw these away. I do however really enjoy the lemon-version of this, so highly recommend that one instead! That one actually tastes like cheesecake. :-)

Yummy

5 stars

OMG these are amazing and make me feel like a "normal" person again. Just so expensive!!

A real treat

5 stars

This was fantastic both myself (gluten intolerant) and my daughter (vegan) thoroughly enjoyed this luxurious dessert - a real treat for us!

