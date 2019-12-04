Gu Free From Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X82g

Just tastes like coconut
In hindsight I realise that maybe I should have expected this, but this tasted EXTREMELY much like coconut. It didn't really taste like cheesecake at all, just... coconut. The coconut-taste took over everything else. I may be somewhat biased since I don't even like coconut, but I actually had to throw these away. I do however really enjoy the lemon-version of this, so highly recommend that one instead! That one actually tastes like cheesecake. :-)
Yummy
OMG these are amazing and make me feel like a "normal" person again. Just so expensive!!
A real treat
This was fantastic both myself (gluten intolerant) and my daughter (vegan) thoroughly enjoyed this luxurious dessert - a real treat for us!