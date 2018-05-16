Chop Lemongrass Puree 75G

Product Description
- Lemongrass Purée
- A convenient fresh flavour solution that is quick and easy to use for those busy lifestyles. Goes great in curries, pasta dishes, risottos and much more.
- At Chop Brand we are passionate foodies who love to cook from scratch but like to save time where we can, leading us to create a range of herb and spice puree tubes that offer a convenient fresh flavour solution for you to enjoy!
- 1 tsp (5g) = 1 tsp of chopped fresh chilli
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Lemongrass Puree (70%), Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose Powder, Water, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 21 days and by 'best before' date shown.Best before: see cap.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 tsp (5g) = one thumb size piece of lemongrass
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 15 servings
Name and address
- JDM Food Group Ltd.,
- Monument Road,
- Bicker,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE20 3DJ.
Return to
- www.choppurees.co.uk
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|808kJ
|-
|195kcal
|Fat
|15g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.75g
