Pantene Smooth Sleek 3In1 Shampoo 300 Ml

PANTENE PRO-V Smooth & Sleek 3-in-1 SHAMPOO + HAIR CONDITIONER + TREATMENT WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA: Fuels hair with active Pro-V Nutrients to strengthen* it from the inside-out. Provides silky smoothness & frizz control for hair prone to frizz or dryness. This Pantene 3-in-1 shampoo cleans, detangles and treats at the same time. It also: • Fights roughness and controls frizz. • Leaves your hair beautifully silky smooth. • Helps lock out humidity and leave your hair manageable. Hair looks moisturized. * strength against styling damage

Pantene Smooth & Sleek 3-in-1 Shampoo provides silky smoothness & frizz control for hair prone to frizz or dryness SUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-out Cleans, detangles and treats at the same time. Fights roughness and controls frizz. Leaves your hair beautifully silky smooth HAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for frizzy, unruly hair 0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes) Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Dimethicone, Tetrasodium EDTA, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Trideceth-10, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage