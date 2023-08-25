Pantene 3In1 Classic Clean 300 Ml

PANTENE PRO-V CLASSIC CLEAN 3-in-1 SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA: Fuels hair with active Pro-V Nutrients to strengthen (strength against styling damage) it from the inside-out, leaving it beautifully healthy looking. This Pantene 3-in-1 shampoo cleans, detangles and treats at the same time. This hair product provides balanced nourishment for normal to mixed hair, brings out healthy-looking shine, leaves hair free-flowing and easy to manage

Pantene Classic Clean 3-in-1 shampoo gently cleanses, provides balanced nourishment and brings out healthy-looking shine SUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-out Cleans, detangles and treats at the same time. Leaves hair free-flowing and easy to manage HAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for normal and mixed hair 0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes) Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Dimethicone, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Stearyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage