Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken Burger 142G

Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken Burger 142G
£ 2.00
£14.09/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken with a southern fried flavour coating, in a sesame seeded bun with a sachet of mayonnaise.
  • Did you know? This sandwich uses only the finest quality chicken which is traceable back to the farm of origin.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With mayonnaise
  • Fully traceable to the farm of origin
  • Heat to enjoy
  • 100% traceable
  • Pack size: 142g

Information

Ingredients

Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300], Southern Fried Chicken Burger (44%) [Marinated Chicken (Chicken, Water, Acidity Regulator: E325, Modified Potato Starch, Dextrose, Wheat Flour, Salt, Extracts of Rosemary), Coating (Wheat Flour*, Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Milk Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Spice Extract, Sunflower Oil)], Mayonnaise [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigeratedKeep in the fridge, and don't freeze.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Net Contents

142g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (142g)
Energy 1211kJ/ 289kcal1719kJ/ 410kcal
Fat 12.9g18.4g
of which saturates 1.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate 32.3g45.8g
of which sugars 1.6g2.3g
Protein 10.0g14.2g
Salt 1.2g1.7g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Yum

5 stars

I love Rustlers Chicken burgers the flavour and speed in which is made it spot on for when your hungry and busy, they are spot on and have never been as the last person comment described. I should know I have them for lunch all the time.

Don't do it, you'll regret it

1 stars

This chicken burger deserves zero stars. The actual chicken burger resembles nothing like the picture on the box. It must be 1/4 of the size and ends up a soggy blob of crumbs and inedible meat. I tried it just for fun and wish I didn't, it went straight in the bin and its even put me off buying their normal beef burgers which are not bad for a quick junk fix.

