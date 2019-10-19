Rustlers Southern Fried Chicken Burger 142G

Yum
I love Rustlers Chicken burgers the flavour and speed in which is made it spot on for when your hungry and busy, they are spot on and have never been as the last person comment described. I should know I have them for lunch all the time.
Don't do it, you'll regret it
This chicken burger deserves zero stars. The actual chicken burger resembles nothing like the picture on the box. It must be 1/4 of the size and ends up a soggy blob of crumbs and inedible meat. I tried it just for fun and wish I didn't, it went straight in the bin and its even put me off buying their normal beef burgers which are not bad for a quick junk fix.