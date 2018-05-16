Tesco Kids Cheese & Tomato 2 Pizzas 232G

- Energy1007kJ 238kcal12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 234kcal
Product Description
- Pizza base topped with tomato sauce and medium fat hard cheese.
- There are over 10,000 varieties of tomato
- 2 Mini Cheese & Tomato Pizzas
- CRISP & CHEESY Little cheesy mouthfuls packed full of hidden carrots & sweet tomatoes
- At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure! They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
- Crisp & cheesy
- Little cheesy mouthfuls packed full of hidden carrots & sweet tomatoes
- One pizza = 1 of your 5 a day
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Healthy choice - 1 of your 5 a day
- Pack size: 232g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (13%), Tomato Purée, Carrot, Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
7-9 mins
Place directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
5-7 mins
Place directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
232g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pizza (102g**)
|Energy
|987kJ / 234kcal
|1007kJ / 238kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|38.4g
|39.2g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|4.2g
|Protein
|11.2g
|11.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 232g typically weighs 204g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
