Tesco Pizza Dippers 290G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place dippers on a baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven.

For best results turn dippers halfway through cooking.

190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins

Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.



