Tesco Pizza Dippers 290G

Tesco Pizza Dippers 290G
£ 3.00
£1.04/100g

¼ of a pack
  • Energy977kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1285kJ / 306kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza dough made with maize grits, stuffed with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese and Edam medium fat hard cheese.
  • Pizza dough stuffed with three cheeses
  • Cheesy & Soft Pizza dough stuffed with three cheeses
  • Cheesy & soft
  • Pizza dough stuffed with three cheeses
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese Mix (32%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Maize Grits, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Yeast, Sugar, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place dippers on a baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven.
For best results turn dippers halfway through cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place dippers on a baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven.
For best results turn dippers halfway through cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (76g)
Energy1285kJ / 306kcal977kJ / 232kcal
Fat10.0g7.6g
Saturates4.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate39.9g30.3g
Sugars2.3g1.7g
Fibre2.4g1.8g
Protein12.8g9.7g
Salt1.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Perfect party food

5 stars

Great quality

Son loved it husband thought it needed something

4 stars

Son loved it husband thought it needed something more than just cheese as a filling

