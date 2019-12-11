Tesco Pizza Dippers 290G

Perfect party food
Great quality
Son loved it husband thought it needed something
Son loved it husband thought it needed something more than just cheese as a filling
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1285kJ / 306kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese Mix (32%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Maize Grits, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Yeast, Sugar, Sea Salt.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place dippers on a baking tray and bake in the centre of the oven.
For best results turn dippers halfway through cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins
Allow to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Pack contains 4 servings
Tray. Check Locally Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
290g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (76g)
|Energy
|1285kJ / 306kcal
|977kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|39.9g
|30.3g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|12.8g
|9.7g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
