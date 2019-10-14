Pizza Co Bbq Flamin Hot Garlic Herb Dip 90G
Product Description
- A BBQ sauce, a dip with garlic & parsley, a dip with red chilli and cayenne pepper.
- Chilli rating - 3
- Perfect to dip your pizza crusts in!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- The Pizza Company,
- Spalding Delicatessen,
- West Marsh Road,
- Spalding,
- PE11 2BB.
Return to
To get in touch.
- The Pizza Company,
- Spalding Delicatessen,
- West Marsh Road,
- Spalding,
- PE11 2BB.
Net Contents
3 x 30g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Water, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée (19%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 160kJ - 38kcal Fat 2.4g of which Saturates 0.2g Carbohydrate 3.2g of which Sugars 1.2g Fibre 0.7g Protein 0.8g Salt 2.1g
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Garlic Purée (1%), Cornflour, Parsley (0.9%), Salt, Mustard Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 2412kJ - 586kcal Fat 63.6g of which Saturates 4.2g Carbohydrate 2.6g of which Sugars 1.5g Fibre 0.6g Protein 0.6g Salt 0.8g
- 1/3 of a pack (30g)
- Energy342kJ 83kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 847kJ
Information
Ingredients
Water, Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Treacle, Cornflour, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoked Paprika, Tamarind Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 847kJ - 202kcal Fat 7.5g of which Saturates 0.5g Carbohydrate 32.4g of which Sugars 26.3g Fibre 1.1g Protein 0.6g Salt 1.5g
