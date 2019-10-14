By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pizza Co Bbq Flamin Hot Garlic Herb Dip 90G

Pizza Co Bbq Flamin Hot Garlic Herb Dip 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • A BBQ sauce, a dip with garlic & parsley, a dip with red chilli and cayenne pepper.
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Perfect to dip your pizza crusts in!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

  • The Pizza Company,
  • Spalding Delicatessen,
  • West Marsh Road,
  • Spalding,
  • PE11 2BB.

Net Contents

3 x 30g ℮

    Ingredients

    Water, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée (19%), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
    Energy 160kJ
    -38kcal
    Fat 2.4g
    of which Saturates 0.2g
    Carbohydrate 3.2g
    of which Sugars 1.2g
    Fibre 0.7g
    Protein 0.8g
    Salt 2.1g
    Ingredients

    Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Garlic Purée (1%), Cornflour, Parsley (0.9%), Salt, Mustard Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
    Energy 2412kJ
    -586kcal
    Fat 63.6g
    of which Saturates 4.2g
    Carbohydrate 2.6g
    of which Sugars 1.5g
    Fibre 0.6g
    Protein 0.6g
    Salt 0.8g
    Ingredients

    Water, Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Treacle, Cornflour, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoked Paprika, Tamarind Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
    Energy 847kJ
    -202kcal
    Fat 7.5g
    of which Saturates 0.5g
    Carbohydrate 32.4g
    of which Sugars 26.3g
    Fibre 1.1g
    Protein 0.6g
    Salt 1.5g

