Pizza Co Dirty Fries 280G

Don’t waste your money
The container was virtually empty when opened. Taste was below average, barely touched it.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ / 215kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon Lardons (4.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Green Jalapeño Chilli, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Wheat Flour, Mustard Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Onion, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18-20 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, shaking tray halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
280g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (118g**)
|Energy
|899kJ / 215kcal
|1061kJ / 253kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.1g
|28.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|6.9g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 280g typically weighs 236g.
|-
|-
