Pizza Co Dirty Fries 280G

Pizza Co Dirty Fries 280G
£ 3.00
£1.08/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1061kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Battered potato chips with cheese, smoked bacon and green jalapeño chilli sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and paprika.
  • Takeaway Sides Crispy coated fries smothered with a cheesy smoky bacon sauce topped with stringy mozzarella and smoked paprika
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon Lardons (4.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Single Cream (Milk), Green Jalapeño Chilli, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Wheat Flour, Mustard Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Onion, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18-20 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, shaking tray halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (118g**)
Energy899kJ / 215kcal1061kJ / 253kcal
Fat9.4g11.1g
Saturates3.9g4.6g
Carbohydrate24.1g28.5g
Sugars1.7g2.0g
Fibre3.0g3.6g
Protein6.9g8.1g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 280g typically weighs 236g.--

Don’t waste your money

2 stars

The container was virtually empty when opened. Taste was below average, barely touched it.

