Pizza Co Chicken Pops 128G
- Energy734kJ 176kcal9%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast seasoned and coated in a breadcrumb.
- Takeaway Sides Juicy golden chicken bites
- Pack size: 128g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (70%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Salt, Ground White Pepper, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Sage, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Nutmeg Powder, Fennel Powder, Celery Powder, Onion Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 9-11 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., using chicken from Hungary
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
128g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (64g)
|Energy
|1148kJ / 274kcal
|734kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.2g
|Protein
|22.2g
|14.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
