Pizza Co Chicken Pops 128G

£ 3.00
£2.35/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy734kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast seasoned and coated in a breadcrumb.
  • Takeaway Sides Juicy golden chicken bites
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (70%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Salt, Ground White Pepper, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Sage, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Nutmeg Powder, Fennel Powder, Celery Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 9-11 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using chicken from Hungary

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

128g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (64g)
Energy1148kJ / 274kcal734kJ / 176kcal
Fat13.8g8.8g
Saturates5.7g3.6g
Carbohydrate13.8g8.8g
Sugars0.6g0.4g
Fibre3.5g2.2g
Protein22.2g14.2g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

