Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella Tomo Pizza 220G

Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella Tomo Pizza 220G
Product Description

  • A wood fired pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, buffalo mozzarella medium fat soft cheese balls, Sunsoaked® tomatoes and basil pesto.
  • Hand-stretched wood fired pizza with mozzarella balls, Sunsoaked® tomatoes and a drizzle of fragrant pesto.
  • Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand-stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour.
  • We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, with fragrant basil for added flavour. Then it's topped with creamy mozzarella shavings, little balls of stringy buffalo mozzarella and vibrant Sunsoaked® tomatoes. A drizzle of fragrant basil pesto pulls all the flavours together.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%), Buffalo Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Sunsoaked® Tomatoes (7%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Lemon Juice, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Basil Pesto [Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Regato Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Tomato Paste, Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Potato Starch, Deactivated Yeast, Wheat Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 14-16 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 8-10 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions Each pack (206g**)% RI*
Energy 1024kJ2110kJ
-243kcal502kcal25%
Fat 8.1g16.6g24%
of which saturates 3.6g7.5g38%
Carbohydrate 31.1g64.1g
of which sugars 4.3g8.8g10%
Fibre 2.3g4.8g
Protein 10.5g21.5g
Salt 0.8g1.7g28%
Pack contains 1 serving---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 206g---

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Pity Quality Control Has Let This Product Down

3 stars

I have been buying this product ever since it appeared on the shelves and found the pizza very tasty with Buffalo Mozzarella and tomatoes,together with a drizzle of pesto sauce. I was going to give the product 5 stars but in recent weeks the fillings have just been thrown on and the tomatoes withered and tasteless. As always, when a new product starts to sell well and become popular, quality control goes out of the window. Tesco needs to go back to basics and insist on customer satisfaction rather than making money the priority.

