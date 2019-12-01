Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella Tomo Pizza 220G

Pity Quality Control Has Let This Product Down
I have been buying this product ever since it appeared on the shelves and found the pizza very tasty with Buffalo Mozzarella and tomatoes,together with a drizzle of pesto sauce. I was going to give the product 5 stars but in recent weeks the fillings have just been thrown on and the tomatoes withered and tasteless. As always, when a new product starts to sell well and become popular, quality control goes out of the window. Tesco needs to go back to basics and insist on customer satisfaction rather than making money the priority.