Tesco Finest Italian Salami Pizza 405G

- Energy2034kJ 484kcal24%
- Fat17.9g26%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Sugars5.8g6%
- Salt2.3g38%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ
Product Description
- A wood fired pizza base topped with tomato and 'nduja paste sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, ventricina pork salami, spianata pork salami and red chilli.
- Hand-stretched wood fired pizza with a two spicy salami on a rich 'Nduja and tomato sauce, topped with red chilli.
- Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand-stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour.
- We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, with fragrant basil for added flavour. For this variety, we've added 'nduja to the sauce for a real savoury richness. Spicy spianata piccante, ventricina salami and slices of red chilli are balanced by creamy mozzarella in the toppings.
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Pack size: 405g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Ventricina Salami (4.5%) [Pork, Sea Salt, Chilli Pepper, Fennel, Dextrose, Sucrose, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Rapeseed Oil, Spianata Piccante Salami (3.5%) [Pork, Sea Salt, Chilli Pepper, Fennel, Dextrose, Sucrose, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], 'Nduja Paste (2.5%) [Pork, Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Red Chilli, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Potato Starch, Deactivated Yeast, Wheat Gluten
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing.Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-16 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 8-10 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
Net Contents
405g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pizza (180g**)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1128kJ
|2034kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|269kcal
|484kcal
|24%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|17.9g
|26%
|70g
|of which saturates
|3.7g
|6.7g
|34%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|31.7g
|57.1g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|5.8g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|12.4g
|22.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.3g
|38%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 405g typically weighs 360g
|-
|-
|-
|-
