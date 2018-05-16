By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Italian Salami Pizza 405G

Tesco Finest Italian Salami Pizza 405G
£ 4.50
£1.12/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy2034kJ 484kcal
    24%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ

Product Description

  • A wood fired pizza base topped with tomato and 'nduja paste sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, ventricina pork salami, spianata pork salami and red chilli.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Hand-stretched wood fired pizza with a two spicy salami on a rich 'Nduja and tomato sauce, topped with red chilli.
  • Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand-stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour.
  • We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, with fragrant basil for added flavour. For this variety, we've added 'nduja to the sauce for a real savoury richness. Spicy spianata piccante, ventricina salami and slices of red chilli are balanced by creamy mozzarella in the toppings.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Pack size: 405g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Ventricina Salami (4.5%) [Pork, Sea Salt, Chilli Pepper, Fennel, Dextrose, Sucrose, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Rapeseed Oil, Spianata Piccante Salami (3.5%) [Pork, Sea Salt, Chilli Pepper, Fennel, Dextrose, Sucrose, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], 'Nduja Paste (2.5%) [Pork, Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Red Chilli, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Potato Starch, Deactivated Yeast, Wheat Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing.Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14-16 mins

Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 8-10 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

405g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pizza (180g**)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy1128kJ2034kJ8400kJ
-269kcal484kcal24%2000kcal
Fat9.9g17.9g26%70g
of which saturates3.7g6.7g34%20g
Carbohydrate31.7g57.1g
of which sugars3.2g5.8g6%90g
Fibre1.4g2.5g
Protein12.4g22.4g
Salt1.3g2.3g38%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
** When cooked according to instructions 405g typically weighs 360g----

