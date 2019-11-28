By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Ham Mushroom Mascarpone Pizza 450G

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest Ham Mushroom Mascarpone Pizza 450G
£ 4.50
£1.00/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy2191kJ 523kcal
    26%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1008kJ

Product Description

  • A wood fired pizza base topped with an Parmigiano Reggiano hard fat cheese and porcini mushroom white sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Italian roasted ham, garlic chestnut mushrooms and mascarpone full fat soft cheese.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Hand-stretched wood fired pizza with a rich porcini sauce, prosciutto cotto, garlic roasted mushrooms and creamy mascarpone.
  • Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand-stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour.
  • We use a rich white sauce, made with Italian cheese and porcini mushrooms, to complement the fragrant savoury toppings on this pizza. Succulent roast Italian ham, chestnut mushrooms roasted with garlic and parsley and creamy mascarpone make a feast of flavours.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parmesan and Procini Sauce [Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Sea Salt, Butter (Milk), Potato Starch, White Pepper], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Italian Roasted Ham (8%) [Pork Leg, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Orange Juice Powder, Marsala Wine, Preservative (Potassium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Chestnut Mushroom (7%), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Yeast, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Potato Starch, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Deactivated Yeast, Black Pepper, Thyme, Muscovado Sugar, Wheat Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing.Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pizza (217g**)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy1008kJ2191kJ8400kJ
-240kcal523kcal26%2000kcal
Fat10.2g22.1g32%70g
of which saturates4.6g10.0g50%20g
Carbohydrate26.3g57.2g
of which sugars3.3g7.2g8%90g
Fibre1.5g3.2g
Protein10.2g22.1g
Salt0.9g1.9g32%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
** When cooked according to instructions 450g typically weighs 434g----

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Restaurant quality !!

5 stars

Restaurant quality, absolutely so tasty, crispy cheese

Bought it from the store - insanely good and fresh

5 stars

Bought it from the store - insanely good and fresh.

Where is it??

5 stars

I totally agree, best pizza I know of. However I haven’t been able to buy it from my local Tesco store for 6 weeks or so now. A few weeks ago I was told they were ‘changing the packaging’. They keep putting up fictional shelf tickets saying out of stock, next delivery xxxx, but they never get any. This also applies to the prawn and garlic. WHATS GOING ON??

Best Pizza on the Shelf

5 stars

Excellent Pizza, I cooked mine from frozen with some dried oregano, it came out great, I will definitely be getting this for my weekend pizza fix.

Best pizza in Wales

5 stars

Best I have eaten outside of Italy..please don’t change it

It fast really fresh and tasty 😋

5 stars

It fast really fresh and tasty 😋

Best pizza I have ever eaten

5 stars

Absolutely LOVE this pizza.

