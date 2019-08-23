Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella & Tomato Pizza 420G

Inedibly salty
Inedibly salty. Could not eat. This item used to be good, but the salt levels have been increased- or the quality control has gone to pot.
Too hot!
Nice idea but way too much dried and fresh chilli making it inedible beyond first couple of bites! Lost all sense of taste . It’s sold as garlic prawn with chilli in small print not searingly hot garlic prawn! Had to throw it as no one could eat it! Shame.
Like a pizza in a restuarant.
It was like eating a pizza from a restaurant. It tasted very good. It is because it is a finest pizza.