Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella & Tomato Pizza 420G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella & Tomato Pizza 420G
£ 4.50
£1.08/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy2128kJ 507kcal
    25%
  • Fat21.1g
    30%
  • Saturates8.2g
    41%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ

Product Description

  • A wood fired pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, buffalo mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, Sunsoaked® tomatoes and basil pesto.
  • Hand-stretched wood fired pizza with mozzarella balls, Sunsoaked® tomatoes and a drizzle of fragrant pesto.
  • Our experts create our base using 00 flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand-stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour.
  • We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sauce, with fragrant basil for added flavour. Then it's topped with creamy mozzarella shavings, little balls of stringy buffalo mozzarella and vibrant Sunsoaked® tomatoes. A drizzle of fragrant basil pesto pulls all the flavours together.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Water, Tomato Purée, Buffalo Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Sunsoaked® Tomatoes (7%) [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Lemon Juice, Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Basil Pesto [Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Regato Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Semolina (Wheat), Tomato Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Basil, Potato Starch, Deactivated Yeast, Wheat Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 16 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 10 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pizza (203g**)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1047kJ2128kJ8400kJ
-250kcal507kcal25%2000kcal
Fat 10.4g21.1g30%70g
of which saturates 4.0g8.2g41%20g
Carbohydrate 27.9g56.6g
of which sugars 4.1g8.4g9%90g
Fibre 2.6g5.3g
Protein 9.9g20.2g
Salt 0.8g1.6g27%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
** When cooked according to instructions 420g typically weighs 406g----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Inedibly salty

1 stars

Inedibly salty. Could not eat. This item used to be good, but the salt levels have been increased- or the quality control has gone to pot.

Too hot!

2 stars

Nice idea but way too much dried and fresh chilli making it inedible beyond first couple of bites! Lost all sense of taste . It’s sold as garlic prawn with chilli in small print not searingly hot garlic prawn! Had to throw it as no one could eat it! Shame.

Like a pizza in a restuarant.

4 stars

It was like eating a pizza from a restaurant. It tasted very good. It is because it is a finest pizza.

