By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields Grated Mature Cheddar 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Creamfields Grated Mature Cheddar 250G
£ 1.49
£5.96/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1723kJ / 415kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Rich & creamy
  • Rich & creamy
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Strength - 3
  • Rich & creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Ireland using milk from the U.K. and Ireland. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1723kJ / 415kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.2g10.3g
Saturates21.3g6.4g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.6g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g7.5g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 8 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.90
£0.72/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.70
£0.43/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Boswell Farms Beef Mince 500G 20% Fat

£ 1.49
£2.98/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here