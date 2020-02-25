By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meantime Anytime Ipa 330Ml Can

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Product Description

  • Ale
  • Anytime IPA
  • Mosaic, Ekuanot, Cascade and Centennial hops create the ultimate session IPA. It's tropical refreshment from the heart of London.
  • We're pioneers of modern craft beer. We're passionate about what we do and not prepared to compromise. That's why we brew quality, flavour-packed, sessionable beers that everyone can enjoy.
  • Alabain Hook
  • Alastair Hook Founder
  • Mosaic and ekuanot hops
  • Sessionable
  • Tropical
  • Refreshing
  • Born in London, brewed for all
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Mosaic, Ekuanot, Cascade and Centennial hops create the ultimate session IPA. It's tropical refreshment from the heart of London

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Best enjoy cold

Name and address

  • Meantime Brewing Company,
  • London,
  • SE10 0AR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Meantime Brewing Company,
  • London,
  • SE10 0AR,
  • UK.
  • www.meantimebrewing.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

