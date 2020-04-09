Tesco Stonebaked Spicy Meat Feast Pizza 305G

pukka . got half price must be a loss leader, dont
pukka . got half price must be a loss leader, dont overcook add salad and ceaser dressibg definitely good value and acratxhes the itch for a takeaway, well done tescos!
THANX FOR UNIQUE
Every time I buy this, everyone loves it and leave all other buffet offerings. We obviously buy more of it when it’s on offer, it is always first to sell out and yet it takes ages to re stock every time!? Sick of chicken or pepperoni, A delightful change seemingly unique to clever Tesco. Unique always wins eventually as the brave 👌step up 😊 Thank you and hurry up And re stock after offer has sold out and I missed it by a day this time.
Toppings gone on their holidays...
A veil of disappointment. I recently bought a fresh counter Tesco pizza, so I thought this may be just as good. I turned down a cheaper branded pizza for the irony. I opened and found very scant toppings, the chilli making up the spicy had gone on holiday and the meat had gone on a diet. Cooked and ate fine, but to summarise: Spicy - no; Meat - being ‘formed’, debatable; Feast - certainly not; Pizza - yeah sure why not. Get a counter pizza or branded pizza for cheaper, this is rubbish.