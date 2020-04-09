By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Stonebaked Spicy Meat Feast Pizza 305G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Stonebaked Spicy Meat Feast Pizza 305G
£ 3.50
£1.15/100g
½ of a pizza
  • Energy1596kJ 380kcal
    19%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and regato medium fat hard cheese, formed ham, smoked pepperoni, spiced beef and jalapeño chillies.
  STONE BAKED Topped with smoked pepperoni, ham, spicy beef and fiery jalapeños
  • STONE BAKED Topped with smoked pepperoni, ham, spicy beef and fiery jalapeños
  • Pack size: 305G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Formed Ham (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Phosphates, Potassium Phosphates), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Spicy Beef (4.5%) [Beef, Wheat Flour, Beef Protein, Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Salt, Yeast], Tomato, Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Green Pepper, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Red Chilli, Green Chilli, Yeast, Salt, Basil, Sourdough Culture [Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 10-12 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 14-16 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork and beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

305g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pizza (154g)
Energy1036kJ / 247kcal1596kJ / 380kcal
Fat9.1g14.0g
Saturates4.5g6.9g
Carbohydrate27.3g42.0g
Sugars2.9g4.5g
Fibre2.6g4.0g
Protein12.7g19.6g
Salt1.1g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

pukka . got half price must be a loss leader, dont

5 stars

pukka . got half price must be a loss leader, dont overcook add salad and ceaser dressibg definitely good value and acratxhes the itch for a takeaway, well done tescos!

THANX FOR UNIQUE

5 stars

Every time I buy this, everyone loves it and leave all other buffet offerings. We obviously buy more of it when it’s on offer, it is always first to sell out and yet it takes ages to re stock every time!? Sick of chicken or pepperoni, A delightful change seemingly unique to clever Tesco. Unique always wins eventually as the brave 👌step up 😊 Thank you and hurry up And re stock after offer has sold out and I missed it by a day this time.

Toppings gone on their holidays...

2 stars

A veil of disappointment. I recently bought a fresh counter Tesco pizza, so I thought this may be just as good. I turned down a cheaper branded pizza for the irony. I opened and found very scant toppings, the chilli making up the spicy had gone on holiday and the meat had gone on a diet. Cooked and ate fine, but to summarise: Spicy - no; Meat - being ‘formed’, debatable; Feast - certainly not; Pizza - yeah sure why not. Get a counter pizza or branded pizza for cheaper, this is rubbish.

