Tesco Stonebaked Margherita Pizza 252G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1149kJ / 273kcal
Product Description
- A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and regato medium fat hard cheese.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 252g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (21%), Tomato Purée, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (7%), Tomato (5%), Semolina (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Basil, Sourdough Culture [Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
200°C / Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
252g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pizza (136g)
|Energy
|1149kJ / 273kcal
|1562kJ / 372kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|33.5g
|45.6g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|3.3g
|Protein
|12.7g
|17.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
